Under Armour rallies after Citi points to more than 50% upside

Jan. 21, 2022 7:16 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA), UABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) trades higher after Citi turns constructive on the upside with an upgrade to a Buy rating from Neutral.
  • Analyst Paul Lejuez and team call UAA an attractive play in the athletic wear space that is hitting its stride in the EMEA and APAC regions.
  • "UAA is emerging from the pandemic in a much stronger position in North America with inventory clean, distribution rationalized, the brand identity more clearly defined, and with its product assortment in good shape."
  • Looking ahead, Citi sees more more room for UAA" EBIT margin to improve. A price target of $29 is set on the athletic apparel stock
  • Shares of Under Armour (UAA) are up 1.35% premarket to $18.87.
  • Compare valuation marks on UAA vs. peers and historic norms.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.