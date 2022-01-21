Under Armour rallies after Citi points to more than 50% upside
Jan. 21, 2022 7:16 AM ET
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) trades higher after Citi turns constructive on the upside with an upgrade to a Buy rating from Neutral.
- Analyst Paul Lejuez and team call UAA an attractive play in the athletic wear space that is hitting its stride in the EMEA and APAC regions.
- "UAA is emerging from the pandemic in a much stronger position in North America with inventory clean, distribution rationalized, the brand identity more clearly defined, and with its product assortment in good shape."
- Looking ahead, Citi sees more more room for UAA" EBIT margin to improve. A price target of $29 is set on the athletic apparel stock
- Shares of Under Armour (UAA) are up 1.35% premarket to $18.87.
