Rafael announces CEO transition
Jan. 21, 2022 7:20 AM ETRafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Rafael (NYSE:RFL) announced several changes to its leadership team; William (Bill) Conkling will remain with the Company and assume the responsibilities of CEO from Ameet Mallik as of Feb.1, 2022.
- Ameet Mallik will remain a highly engaged member of the company’s Board and chair the recently established Transition Committee.
- With 20+ years of experience specializing in the development and commercialization of novel cancer therapeutics, he currently serves as Rafael's Chief Commercial and Business Officer.
- Dr. Rick Ewing has recently taken on the role of Head of Drug Discovery and will be responsible for expanding the R&D team and advancing the company's early stage pipeline.