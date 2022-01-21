Rafael announces CEO transition

  • Rafael (NYSE:RFL) announced several changes to its leadership team; William (Bill) Conkling will remain with the Company and assume the responsibilities of CEO from Ameet Mallik as of Feb.1, 2022.
  • Ameet Mallik will remain a highly engaged member of the company’s Board and chair the recently established Transition Committee.
  • With 20+ years of experience specializing in the development and commercialization of novel cancer therapeutics, he currently serves as Rafael's Chief Commercial and Business Officer.
  • Dr. Rick Ewing has recently taken on the role of Head of Drug Discovery and will be responsible for expanding the R&D team and advancing the company's early stage pipeline.
