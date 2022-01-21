Alibaba's Ant Group linked to corruption scandal in Hangzhou: FT
Jan. 21, 2022 7:21 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ant Group, the financial technology giant that Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) owns a roughly one-third stake in, has been linked to a corruption scandal by Chinese state media, the Financial Times reported.
- Highlighting a documentary that aired on China Central Television, a unit of Ant Group is alleged to have purchased two parcels of land at a discount in Hangzhou, China, in 2019, after it took stakes in two mobile payment companies that were owned by a brother of party secretary, Zhou Jiangyong, the FT reported, citing public records and two sources close to the situation.
- In the documentary, private companies were alleged to make "unreasonably high payments" to the brother in exchange for certain government incentives, as well as the aforementioned real estate purchases.
- Ant Financial did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story from Seeking Alpha.
- Ant Group, which runs the immensely popular Alipay, was the only external investor in one of the businesses, the FT added, citing public records. In addition, the Jack Ma-founded company was also an investor in the second company, along with two other corporations.
- The public records show that Ant Group subsidiary Shanghai Yunxin Venture Capital Management Co. paid $268,000 for a 14.3% stake and board seat in Youcheng United (Ningbo) in March 2019.
