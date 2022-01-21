First Foundation prices $150M subordinated debt offering

Jan. 21, 2022 7:23 AM ETFirst Foundation Inc. (FFWM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, has priced of $150M of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032.
  • The notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 3.50% per year.
  • Effective on February 1, 2027, the interest rate on the notes resets quarterly to the three-month SOFR rate plus a spread of 204 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears.
  • The offering is expected to close on January 24, 2022.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
