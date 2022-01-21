Lannett Company gets FDA OK for clinical study on biosimilar insulin glargine
Jan. 21, 2022 7:27 AM ETLannett Company, Inc. (LCI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) is trading ~4.5% higher in the pre-market after announcing that the FDA had concluded its safety review for the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for biosimilar insulin glargine.
- The federal agency has notified that Lannett (LCI) could proceed with its clinical investigation for the product candidate, a collaboration between the company and its strategic alliance partners within the HEC Group of companies (HEC).
- Lannett (LCI) expects to launch the pivotal clinical trial by March 2022, targeting its completion by early 2023.
- "If the trial is successful, we would anticipate filing the Biologics License Application (BLA) in early 2023 and, if then approved, potentially launching the product by early 2024,” CEO Tim Crew remarked. He identified biosimilar insulin glargine as a “key product” in the company’s durable product pipeline.
