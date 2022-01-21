Iris Energy subsidiary executes connection agreement with AEP Texas
Jan. 21, 2022 7:31 AM ETIris Energy Limited (IREN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Iris Energy's (NASDAQ:IREN) wholly owned subsidiary executed a binding connection agreement with AEP Texas for a new 600MW specialized data center site in the renewables heavy Panhandle region of Texas, U.S.
- The agreement with AEP Texas is to connect into a 345kV transmission line running directly through the >300 acre freehold site.
- The new 600MW site is transformational and expected to increase the company’s power capacity from 165MW to 765MW.
- Iris has now a clear execution plan for its 15.2 EH/s of secured miners at 100% owned and operated data center facilities.
- The facility's electrical connection is expected to be completed during Q1 2023; in due course, additional miners may be procured to utilize the potential 235MW of surplus capacity at this site.
- Shares trading 3.3% down premarket.