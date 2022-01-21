United Therapeutics' pig heart human recipient shows post-op improvement after 2 week

  • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) said the world's first recipient of a genetically-modified xenotransplanted organ, developed by the company, UHeart, reached a two-week milestone.
  • Earlier in January, doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center transplanted a genetically modified pig heart into patient David Bennett, a 57-year-old handyman from Maryland. The heart used in the operation came from Revivicor, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics.
  • The company said the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) surgeons report continued post-operative cardiovascular improvement in the patient with normal organ function.
  • In addition, the company said the first peer-reviewed publication of a similarly gene-edited investigational xenograft, UT's UKidney, in a human preclinical model at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine (UAB) was published in the American Journal of Transplantation.
  • UOrgans, such as the UHeart, UThymoKidney, and UKidney are not approved by the FDA. The UHeart transplant was authorized by the FDA for the individual patient under "compassionate use".
