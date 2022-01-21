Nextech AR to raise C$10M from single institutional investor
Jan. 21, 2022 7:43 AM ETNexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of its shares and warrants with a single institutional investor for gross proceeds of ~C$10M.
- Post the private placement, the company will issue 8.1M shares and warrants at a purchase price of C$1.23/share and associated warrant.
- Each warrant holder will be entitled to purchase one share at an exercise price of C$1.54/share for 3 years post issuance.
- Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Jan.25.