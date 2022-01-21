Schlumberger posts Q4 earnings beat, sees 'very favorable' macro fundamentals

Jan. 21, 2022

Fracking Drilling Rig at the Golden Hour

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

  • Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +0.4% pre-market after beating estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues, helped by a higher number of active rigs on land and increased construction activity in the Gulf of Mexico.
  • and saying it expects demand-led capital spending in the sector to create a multiyear growth cycle.
  • Q4 net income climbed to $601M from $374M in the year-earlier quarter, and revenues rose 13% Y/Y to $6.22B from $5.53B.
  • Q4 revenues by segment: Well Construction +28% Y/Y to $2.39B, Production Systems +7% to $1.77B, Reservoir Performance +3% to $1.29B, Digital & Integration +7% to $889M; North American revenues +10% to $1.28B, while International +13% to $4.9B.
  • Pre-tax operating margins rose in three of the four segments, with the margin in Production Systems declining by 0.4 percentage points.
  • Q4 cash flow from operations totaled $1.93B; free cash flow was $1.3B.
  • "Looking ahead into 2022, industry macro fundamentals are very favorable, due to the combination of projected steady demand recovery, an increasingly tight supply market, and supportive oil prices... [which] will result in a material step up in industry capital spending with simultaneous double-digit growth in international and North American markets," CEO Olivier Le Peuch says.
  • The company sees oil demand exceeding pre-COVID levels before the end of the year, barring any new disruptions.
  • Baker Hughes rose 1.6% in yesterday's trading after Q4 adjusted earnings swung to a profit and orders surged 28% Y/Y.
