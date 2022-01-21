Peloton Interactive gains as analysts say huge sell-off is overdone
Jan. 21, 2022 7:47 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is being defended on Wall Street after yesterday's sell-off tied to a CNBC report indicating a "significant reduction" of demand for the company's products.
- Stifel jumped in early with an upgrade on PTON to Buy from Hold and a price target of $40 that reps more than 25% upside from the current level. "We believe the stock has over corrected relative to underlying business conditions and note that yesterday’s closing price is below pre-pandemic levels (February 2020) despite the company having a significantly larger subscriber base (+289% larger now than December 2019) and subscriber additions that are meaningfully outpacing prior levels off of a much larger base," notes analyst Scott Devitt. Other fresh analyst breakdowns are below.
- Needham (Buy, price target $50): "Following a report by CNBC on production cuts and lower than expected reported subs we are substantially lowering our estimates, near and long-term. We keep our Buy rating on shares as we think the valuation risk reward is attractive on seemingly washed out estimates, a high-value subscriber base and potential for cost structure to be right sized. We expect to receive push back on current levels of profits, demand pull forward and management credibility.'
- Loop Capital (Buy, price target $90): "Our analysis suggests the subscription business alone is worth substantially more than the current market value of the company."
- Evercore ISI (In Line rating, price target $40): "We are lowering our Revenue and Connected Fitness (NYSE:CF) Subscriptions estimates for FY’22 and FY’23 while raising our EBITDA estimates, post PTON’s FQ2 pre-release yesterday after the close. We will wait to get more details on PTON’s upcoming EPS call before incorporating the impact of PTON 'right sizing' its production into our model."
- Bank of America (Buy rating, price objective $40): "A disappointing year for Peloton and our estimates that assumed price cuts would drive new demand were too optimistic. However, we think pressure on new adds from the reopening (also impacting Netflix) and unusual (and un sustainable) competition will diminish over time, while low churn in the quarter (0.79%) suggests the value proposition continues to resonate with members."
- Elsewhere on Wall Street, Telsey cut its price target on PTON to $30 from $70 and Deutsche Bank slashes its PT to $42 from $76.
- Shares of Peloton Interactive are chipping away at yesterday's huge decline with a 7.41% gain in premarket trading to $25.99.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Peloton has been signaling trouble since last September when the rating dropped to Sell.