Oatly lands upgrade from HSBC with shares seen at a bottom
Jan. 21, 2022 7:59 AM ET Oatly Group AB (OTLY) By: Clark Schultz
- HSBC lifts its rating on Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Hold from Reduce.
- The firm says its investment thesis boils down to management over forecasting the market and investing behind the forecasts. 2022 is called a pivotal year as it will become clear whether the expansion into Mainland China has come too early for the European business.
- "It should also become clearer whether the US can continue delivering for the brand; more capacity should benefit the relationship with Starbucks (where Oatly can add sales as soon as supply increases) but there are early signs that interest in the brand and category is plateauing in early adopter states."
- HSBC thinks the sharp fall in OTLY's share price over recent months indicates that many of the concerning issues are already being reflected in the valuation.
- Shares of Oatly (OTLY) are down 0.44% premarket to $6.80 vs. the post-IPO trading range of $6.81 to $29.00.