Renovare Environmental to raise of $1.3M in a private placement

Jan. 21, 2022 8:00 AM ETRenovare Environmental, Inc. (RENO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of its shares and warrants with institutional investors for gross proceeds of $1.3M.
  • The Company has agreed to sell 2,141,667 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 2,141,667 shares of common stock.
  • The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $0.60/share will and expire five years from the date of issuance.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about January 25, 2022.
