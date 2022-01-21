Curtiss-Wright to acquire Safran Aerosystems Arresting, Mission-Critical, Military Aircraft supplier
Jan. 21, 2022 8:05 AM ETCurtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) entered into an agreement to acquire the assets that comprise the Safran Aerosystems Arresting (SAA) Company $240M in cash.
- SAA is a designer and manufacturer of aircraft emergency arresting systems with 5K+ systems worldwide and currently sells into 70+ countries; in 2021, SAA generated sales of ~$70M.
- The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Curtiss-Wright's adj. EPS in its first full year of ownership, excluding first year purchase accounting costs, and produce a strong free cash flow conversion rate well in excess of 100%.
- The acquired business will operate within Curtiss-Wright's Naval & Power segment.
- The acquisition is expected to close in 3Q22.