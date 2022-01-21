Curtiss-Wright to acquire Safran Aerosystems Arresting, Mission-Critical, Military Aircraft supplier

Jan. 21, 2022 8:05 AM ETCurtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) entered into an agreement to acquire the assets that comprise the Safran Aerosystems Arresting (SAA) Company $240M in cash.
  • SAA is a designer and manufacturer of aircraft emergency arresting systems with 5K+ systems worldwide and currently sells into 70+ countries; in 2021, SAA generated sales of ~$70M.
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Curtiss-Wright's adj. EPS in its first full year of ownership, excluding first year purchase accounting costs, and produce a strong free cash flow conversion rate well in excess of 100%.
  • The acquired business will operate within Curtiss-Wright's Naval & Power segment.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in 3Q22.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.