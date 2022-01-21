Netflix gets rare upgrade as 20% sell-off seems 'overcooked,' Benchmark says

Jan. 21, 2022

Online streaming with tablet pc

hocus-focus/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings results and guidance caused a steep 20% drop in shares, but Benchmark believes the move is overdone, resulting in the investment firm upgrading the stock.
  • Analyst Matthew Harrigan raised his rating to hold, from sell, but removed the $470 price target, noting that he is still "bullish" on the global direct-to-consumer streaming business, but Netflix is now "first among equals rather than a dominant player commanding overwhelming network effects."
  • Harrigan added that Netflix (NFLX) has a "superior foreign creative execution" compared to an underwhelming U.S. strategy, but there is not likely to be a first mover advantage for Netflix, when compared to Disney+ (NYSE:DIS), Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL).
  • Netflix (NFLX) shares are down almost 20% to $409.47 in pre-market trading.
  • The analyst believes that Netflix (NFLX) may be "dead money" in the first-half of 2022, though he estimates the fair value at $450 per share, more than 10% higher than where shares are currently trading.
  • "The market is now apt to have a 'show me' attitude assuming our outlook of 1H22 global member additions at just 5.2M, accelerating to 14.2M in 2H22," Harrigan added. "We view the second half acceleration as credible off a strong release slate with just mild relative improvement in 2Q22 given the seasonal activity nadir."
  • The analyst noted that Netflix shares should "find a floor" near the $405 level, as the market starts to discount subscriber growth deceleration and margin underachievement.
  • Separately on Friday, Netflix (NFLX) was downgraded by KeyBanc after the streaming giant reported fourth-quarter earnings and gave first-quarter guidance that disappointed investors.
