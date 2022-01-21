MS pounds table, forecasts $100 oil; GS downgrades DVN, upgrades AR
Jan. 21, 2022 8:07 AM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), CO1:COM, SWN, AR, DVNCOPBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Morgan Stanley oil strategist Martijn Rats raises his Brent oil price forecast to $100 for Q3, following the GS upgrade to $105 earlier in the week (CO1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO).
- MS sees "triple deficits" by the middle of the year - 1) low inventories, as the bank sees inventories falling throughout 2022, despite forecasts from OPEC, the IEA and the White House calling for builds 2) low spare capacity, as MS sees current spare capacity at only 3.4m barrels falling to 2mb by mid-year, despite the IEA indicating current spare capacity sits at 5.0mb 3) low investment, a view shared by GS.
- So why $100? Morgan Stanley thinks $100/b is the level at which oil demand growth begins to slow; Mr. Rats notes that in the 2011-2014 time period oil equated to 4.5% of global GDP, at today's GDP and consumption levels, Brent would need to average $110 to achieve the same 'share' of global GDP.
- Goldman's energy equity head out with a note this morning on the back of the commodity team's oil price forecast changes earlier in the week.
- Devon (NYSE:DVN) is cut to hold on the back of sharp outperformance and reduced valuation upside; Antero (NYSE:AR) is upgraded to buy from hold, as Goldman thinks exposure to strong oil / NGL fundamentals are underappreciated; Southwestern (NYSE:SWN) is initiated hold.
- Interesting to see the equity team upgrade Conoco (NYSE:COP) earlier in the week and Antero today, while higher beta oil stocks like MEG and Murphy remain 'holds' for the bank; perhaps the equity team doesn't see a 12-18m oil price spike as all that positive for the space.