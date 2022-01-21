IBM to sell its healthcare data and analytics assets to Francisco Partners, terms undisclosed
Jan. 21, 2022 8:12 AM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) to offload its healthcare data and analytics assets to Francisco Partners that are currently part of the Watson Health business.
- The assets acquired by Francisco Partners include extensive and diverse data sets and products, including Health Insights, MarketScan, Clinical Development, Social Program Management, Micromedex, and imaging software offerings.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- “Today’s agreement with Francisco Partners is a clear next step as IBM becomes even more focused on our platform-based hybrid cloud and AI strategy,” said Tom Rosamilia, Senior Vice President, IBM Software. “IBM remains committed to Watson, our broader AI business, and to the clients and partners we support in healthcare IT. Through this transaction, Francisco Partners acquires data and analytics assets that will benefit from the enhanced investment and expertise of a healthcare industry focused portfolio.”
- The current management team will continue in similar roles in the new standalone company.
- Shares down 0.05% premarket.
