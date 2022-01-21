Aptevo Therapeutics Board Chairman Fuad El-Hibri to retire
Jan. 21, 2022 8:15 AM ETAptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) has announced the retirement of Fuad El-Hibri, the founding Chairman of the company's Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2022.
- Aptevo went public on the Nasdaq in August 2016 under El-Hibri's leadership. Since then, the biotechnology company has refined its initial proprietary ADAPTIR bispecific technology platform, created a second multispecific platform, ADAPTIR-FLEX, and developed a pipeline of drug candidates using both platforms.
- It is expected that Mr. El-Hibri will be available following his retirement as needed on an advisory and consulting basis on terms to be agreed by the company and Mr. El-Hibri.
- Long-time Board member and Vice Chairman John Niederhuber will assume the chairmanship.
- APVO shares have slumped 80.98% over the past one year