Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures drop as tech appeitite continues to wane
Jan. 21, 2022 8:18 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)INDUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Stock index futures point to another down day after a week of losses.
- Nasdaq futures (NDX:IND), S&P 500 futures (SPX) and Dow Jones futures (INDU) are all in the red.
- "The S&P 500 is on track for a 3rd consecutive weekly decline for the first time since September 2020," Duetsche Bank's Jim Reid writes.
- Treasury yields are falling, though, with the 10-year down 5 basis points to 1.78%.
- The buy-the-dip scenario that started yesterday morning and evaporated in the afternoon isn't getting a second chance and stocks are looking at losses for every day this week.
- Netflix is hitting the growth area with a 20% plunge on growth concerns.
- In "the Fed hiking cycles since 1955 you generally see a flattening in the curve of around 80bps in the first year," Reid adds. "So if the Fed hikes in March and things play out in line with that historic playbook, then that would imply a curve inversion in H1 next year."
- "For the record 10yr yields are currently -3bps in the Asian session and the curve another couple of basis points flatter."