Orchard reports long term benefit of gene therapy Libmeldy for rare disorder
Jan. 21, 2022 8:21 AM ETOrchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), said long term benefit of its gene therapy Libmeldy for treating early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) were published in publication in The Lancet.
- MLD is a rare genetic disorder that causes fatty substances to build up in cells, mainly in the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves.
- Twenty-six of 29 patients were alive with median follow-up of 3.2 years (range 0.64 to 7.51 years) in all patients.
- Two deaths were due to rapid disease progression in early symptomatic early juvenile patients, which were considered unrelated to treatment. The third death was due to ischemic stroke, also reported as unlikely to be related to treatment.
- Most of the patients treated with Libmeldy developed motor skills within the predicted range of healthy children or maintained the ability to walk.
- Most of the treated patients displayed normal cognitive development, and prevention or delay of central and peripheral demyelination and brain atrophy throughout follow-up.
- Treatment with Libmeldy was well-tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events.
- The company said Libmeldy is the only approved one-time gene therapy intended to correct the underlying cause of MLD for eligible patients in the EU, U.K., Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Also known as OTL-200, it is an investigational therapy in the U.S.
- ORTX +0.94% premarket to $1.08