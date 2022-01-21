Color Star Technology rises on 16M private placement
Jan. 21, 2022 8:23 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) is trading +1.50% higher pre-market after announcing a private placement of 16M shares with its largest shareholder, Hou Sing International Business.
- The share are being issued at $1 each, valued the offering at $16M.
- Proceeds from this placement will be used to further develop metaverse products.
- Color Star is committed to increasing investment in developing projects such as its metaverse and non-fungible tokens. In this regard, the company's global celebrity interactive platform, Color Star app, will be upgraded to become a new "entertainment metaverse" platform in January 2022.