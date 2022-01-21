New Oriental Education & Technology expects a net loss of $800M-$900M for 1H21

  • New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) expects to record a net loss in the range of $800M-$900M six months ended November 30, 2021 vs. net profit of $228.6M for the six months ended November 30, 2020.
  • This anticipated loss is primarily due to the substantial adverse impact on revenues as a result of the business cessation and the additional costs incurred over the reporting period.
  • On November 15, 2021,the company announced to cease offering tutoring services related to academic subjects to students from kindergarten through grade nine (K-9 Academic AST Services) across all learning centers in China by the end of 2021.
  • This is also expected to have a substantial adverse impact on revenues for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022.
  • Shares down 1.2% premarket.
