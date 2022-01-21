Alnylam posts 18-month data for vutrisiran in ATTR amyloidosis

Jan. 21, 2022 8:26 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Diagnosis Amyloidosis. Neurological hammer, stethoscope and liver laboratory test lie on note with title of Amyloidosis. Concept for neurology and gastroenterology

Shidlovski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) is trading flat in the pre-market after announcing 18-month data for its Phase 3 study of vutrisiran in transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis. The company said that the trial met all secondary endpoints in patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.
  • Alnylam (ALNY) previously disclosed that the HELIOS-A study met its primary and secondary endpoints at nine months.
  • According to 18-month data, vutrisiran demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in clinical endpoints such as neuropathy impairment, quality of life (QoL), gait speed, nutritional status, and overall disability vs. placebo. There was non-inferiority in serum TTR reduction compared to an in-study patisiran (ONPATTRO) arm.
  • At 18 months, there were a total of three study discontinuations, including two deaths, which were previously disclosed along with two serious adverse events (SAEs) related to the experimental therapy.
  • “These HELIOS-A results show that the improvement in neuropathy impairment and quality of life observed with vutrisiran at 9 months is maintained through Month 18, with the treatment effect increasing over time and an encouraging safety profile,” remarked Rena N. Denoncourt, Vice President, TTR Franchise Lead.
  • With an action date of April 14, vutrisiran is currently under the FDA review for polyneuropathy of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.