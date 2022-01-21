E-Home Household Service signs two separate equity acquisition agreement

  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) and its wholly-owned subsidiary E-Home (Pingtan) Home Service entered into an equity transfer agreement with Putian YouYou Cleaning and its individual shareholder to acquire 60% of the equity interests in YouYou (cleaning services provider) from Wang Guoqing.
  • Post the agreement, Mr. Wang will transfer 60% equity interests in YouYou to E-Home Pingtan for a total consideration of RMB36M, of which RMB4M will be paid in cash and remaining will be paid by company through issuance of 2.7M shares.
  • Wang holds 100% of the equity interests of YouYou, a professional cleaning and property management company in China.
  • YouYou reported revenue of RMB25M and net profit of RMB2.25M during the FY ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • EJH has also entered into another Equity Transfer Agreement with Shenzhen Chinese Enterprises Industrial LianBao Appliance Service and its shareholders to acquire 40% of the equity interests in LianBao from the Sellers, a Chinese household appliance service firm.
  • LianBao is a well-established home appliance after-sale services provider, and is one of the first companies that has spearheaded with a self-developed high-tech internet+ service platform that enhances clients coverage and its connectivity.
  • LianBao reported RMB70M sales and RMB4.95M net profit during FY ended Dec.31, 2021.
  • EJH trades 6.4% higher premarket.
