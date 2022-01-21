Toyota Motor halts more production in Japan as COVID-19 worsens parts crunch
- Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) has been forced to curb more production in Japan as rising coronavirus infections hit auto parts supplies in the already paralyzed market amid semiconductor shortage.
- The Japanese automaker said Thursday that production at as many as 12 plants will be halted, beginning this week, that could bring down the month's production by 47,000 vehicles. That compares to the company's target to build a record 800,000 vehicles in January 2022.
- It comes on top of reductions planned for February at 8 of its 14 plants in Japan, including assembly lines making the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models.
- Earlier on Tuesday, executive Kazunari Kamakura said that Toyota's annual target to build 9 million vehicles will be "extremely difficult" and that the company could not predict how long the chip shortage would last.
- "All manufacturers are scrambling to secure the tight chips supply, worsening the crunch," the automaker said.
- Newly released figures showed U.S. sales for Toyota jumped 10.4% last year to 2.3M, dethroning General Motors (NYSE:GM) to become the No.1 automaker in America.
- However, Global semiconductor shortages affected Toyota and other automakers as the company produced 9.5M cars in FY2020 and 10.7M in FY2021.
- Latest in electrification: Last month, Toyota Motor made its 30 by 30 announcement, where the automaker said it will introduce 30 new all-electric cars by 2030, which places it on the same all-electric trajectory of Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF).
