Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain slide as crypto market cap drops 10%

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) -8% and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) -9% slump in pre-market trading as the global crypto market cap falls 10% to $1.78T, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
  • The largest digital tokens by market cap, including: bitcoin (BTC-USD -9.4%), ethereum (ETH-USD -12.4%), binance coin (BNB-USD -10.7%), cardano (ADA-USD -13.0%), solana (SOL-USD -15.3%), ripple (XRP-USD -9.7%), terra (LUNA-USD -10.9%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD -8.7%), avalanche (AVAX-USD -15.9%) and shiba inu (SHIB-USD -11.1%), all drift lower by at least 10% in the past 24 hours and dip as much as 20% in the past week.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dips to $38K in the wake of Russia's central bank proposing a ban on cryptos, in addition to SkyBridge Capital's spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund getting rejected - in a backdrop of tighter Fed monetary policy and a risk-on environment for risk assets.
  • As digital asset prices break through multi-month lows, Riot Blockchain (RIOT), for example, makes new 52-week lows and is off about 80% from its Feb. 2021 peak. Note that Seeking Alpha flags RIOT stock at high risk of performing badly when compared with its peers.
  • Marathon Digital (MARA) stock got a new Buy rating at BTIG earlier this week due to the company's early-mover advantage and its economies of scale. But shares are down more than 70% from its Nov. 2021 peak.
  • On a YTD basis, bitcoin (BTC-USD) and most crypto miners are trading in double-digit net negative territory as selling pressure persists for risk assets more broadly.
  • Some other crypto miners that are trading in the red during pre-market include: HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) -8.8%, Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) -6%, Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) -6.3%, Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) -10.8% and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) -5.3%.
  • Earlier, bitcoin cracks below $40K to its lowest level in five months.
