Boeing 737 MAX test flight completed in China, highlighting return to service
Jan. 21, 2022 8:28 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), ZNHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) +2.5% pre-market after completing a test flight of a Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jet, heralding the model's return to service by Chinese airlines.
- A MAX 8 belonging to China Southern, the largest 737 MAX operator in the country, reportedly took off from Guangzhou and touched down three-and-a-half hours later in the same city; the plane did not carry any passengers.
- Before the MAX was grounded for two-and-a-half years after two fatal crashes, Boeing was selling 25% of the planes it built annually to Chinese buyers.
- The 737 MAX regained airworthiness approval last month from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.