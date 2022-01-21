Boeing 737 MAX test flight completed in China, highlighting return to service

  • China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) +2.5% pre-market after completing a test flight of a Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jet, heralding the model's return to service by Chinese airlines.
  • A MAX 8 belonging to China Southern, the largest 737 MAX operator in the country, reportedly took off from Guangzhou and touched down three-and-a-half hours later in the same city; the plane did not carry any passengers.
  • Before the MAX was grounded for two-and-a-half years after two fatal crashes, Boeing was selling 25% of the planes it built annually to Chinese buyers.
  • The 737 MAX regained airworthiness approval last month from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
