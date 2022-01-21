Blackstone gets involved in financing the energy transition, sees $100b opportunity
Jan. 21, 2022
- This morning Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced the launch of Blackstone Credit's Sustainable Resource Platform - a fund focused on investing in and lending to renewable energy companies and those supporting the energy transition.
- Blackstone believes $100 trillion will be required through 2050 to decarbonize the global economy; the private equity heavy weight has already committed $15b to investments it believes are consistent with the energy transition, but believes the opportunity for Blackstone could be as large as $100b.
- The platform will invest in everything from investment grade credit to convertible securities; targeted industries will include rooftop solar, renewable power generation, power storage, and natural resources enabling the transition.
- Just last weekend Goldman's commodity strategist noted that the energy transition will be the most expensive endeavor in human history.
- Like most private equity mandates, the investment scope is loosely defined, as almost any company falls into the category of "supporting the energy transition"; separately, traditional low-carbon energy sectors (wind, solar, etc.) are able to borrow for almost nothing from a multitude of banks and ESG-focused investment funds, perhaps leaving analysts wondering where Blackstone will invest.
- Will this platform be a low risk, low return, high fee investment vehicle where Blackstone throws money at traditional low-carbon investments, or does the firm see a great risk reward opportunity someplace that the rest of the ESG investment world is not yet looking?