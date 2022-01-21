COMSovereign subsidiary bags $8.4M subcontract from U.S. Government prime contractor

Jan. 21, 2022 8:33 AM ETCOMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS), COMSPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) subsidiary, Lighter Than Air Systems (dba Drone Aviation), has won a multi-unit, $8.4M subcontract from a U.S. Government prime contractor for its Winch Aerostat Small Platform (WASP) and related support services.
  • The WASP is a highly tactical and mobile aerostat system that can provide day/night video, secure multi-frequency and multi-wave form wireless communication range extension capability from an unimproved site or while being towed.
  • Drone Aviation expects the initial unit fulfillment under the subcontract to start in May 2022.
  • COMS +15.38% pre-market
  • However, COMS is at high risk of performing badly, learn why
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.