COMSovereign subsidiary bags $8.4M subcontract from U.S. Government prime contractor
Jan. 21, 2022
- COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) subsidiary, Lighter Than Air Systems (dba Drone Aviation), has won a multi-unit, $8.4M subcontract from a U.S. Government prime contractor for its Winch Aerostat Small Platform (WASP) and related support services.
- The WASP is a highly tactical and mobile aerostat system that can provide day/night video, secure multi-frequency and multi-wave form wireless communication range extension capability from an unimproved site or while being towed.
- Drone Aviation expects the initial unit fulfillment under the subcontract to start in May 2022.
- COMS +15.38% pre-market
