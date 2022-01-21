Happiness Development to raise $10M for supporting its international expansion
Jan. 21, 2022 8:36 AM ETHappiness Development Group Limited (HAPP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Happiness Development (NASDAQ:HAPP) trades 2% higher premarket after it entered into certain securities purchase agreement with several non-U.S. strategic investors to sell total 12.5M Class A ordinary shares at $0.8/share, with over 45% premium to the market price of its Class A ordinary shares.
- Gross proceeds will be used to expand its international e-commerce sales for its current products and potential addition of new products overseas as well as for working capital and general corporate use.
- "We have successfully exported about $2 million of Lucidum products in 2021, which gives us great confidence to expand our international sales. In 2022, we will further expand and seek development and breakthroughs in international business," CEO Mr. Xuezhu Wang commented.