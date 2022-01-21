Vector Group rallies after Oppenheimer tips on M&A potential
Jan. 21, 2022
- Oppenheimer lowers its price target on Outperform-rated Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to $13.50 to account for the completed spin-off of Douglas Elliman on December 30. The new PT works out to 8.2X the 2023 EBITDA estimate.
- Following the spinoff, VGR continues to operate its tobacco business through Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco, as well as its own interests in real estate across the U.S. through New Valley.
- Analyst Ian Zaffino: "As a near-pure-play cigarette company, VGR will maintain its relatively large dividend ($0.20 quarterly) and might in theory eventually become an M&A target in a consolidating industry. We now estimate 2022/2023 EBITDA of $363M/$367M."
- Shares of Vector Group (VGR) are up 2.06% premarket to $11.90. See the post-spinoff trading chart on Vector Group.