Biocept reports increase in COVID-19 RT-PCR testing due to Omicron

Jan. 21, 2022 8:42 AM ETBiocept, Inc. (BIOC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctor in protective workwear taking nose swab test from young woman

Ergin Yalcin/E+ via Getty Images

  • Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) said the COVID-19 RT-PCR testing volume has increased in 2022 with the emergence of the Omicron variant.
  • The company has received more than 40K samples for COVID-19 testing since the beginning of 2022 and more than 765,000 samples since starting the the service in June 2020.
  • Biocept’s President and CEO Michael Nall said the company has renewed a contract with the Foundation for California Community Colleges, which now extends through the end of 2022.
  • BIOC +1.65% premarket to $3.08
