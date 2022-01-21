Cenntro Electric Group achieves record production of electric commercial vehicles in 2021

Jan. 21, 2022 8:44 AM ETCENNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) said it achieved record production of 1,623 electric commercial vehicles (ECV) for 2021 and experienced its highest volume month of 628 ECVs produced and shipped in Dec.
  • CENN finished 2021 with $250M in cash, no debt and financial strength to support expansion of its European Operating Center in Dusseldorf, Germany and New Assembly Plant in Jacksonville, Florida.
  • The company plans to scale production in Q1, through new facilities in Jacksonville and Dusseldorf.
  • CENN shares edged 4% higher in premarket trade.
