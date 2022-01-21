Lumentum, NeoPhotonics announce HSR approval for deal

  • Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) said that the HSR expiration period for its planned purchase of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) has expired so the deal has now received U.S. antitrust approval.
  • The deal still needs Chinese antitrust approval as well as NeoPhotonics (NPTN) shareholder approval. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2022, according to a statement.
  • Lumentum (LITE) agreed to buy NeoPhotonics (NPTN) for more than $900M, or $16/share in cash, in early November. The deal came amid a flurry of M&A activity in the optical sensor market. I-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) beat out Lumentum (LITE) earlier this year in a bid for Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and analysts saw NeoPhotonics (NPTN) as the next most likely target in the industry.
  • Lumentum is expected to report fiscal 2Q results on Feb. 3.
