Jan. 21, 2022 8:53 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Helbiz e-bike

Cineberg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has expanded its partnership with personal transportation services provider, Segway.
  • The initial partnership between Helbiz and Segway began two years ago.
  • Under the expanded partnership, Segway will supply a wide range of vehicles, from electric scooters to electric bikes, for Helbiz to distribute globally in the cities where it operates.
  • This will allow Helbiz to reach the milestone of over 35,000 owned vehicles on the roads around the world during the first half of 2022.
  • Yesterday, Helbiz announced an expanded partnership with Vmoto Soco
