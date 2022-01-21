Helbiz, Segway expand partnership
Jan. 21, 2022 8:53 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has expanded its partnership with personal transportation services provider, Segway.
- The initial partnership between Helbiz and Segway began two years ago.
- Under the expanded partnership, Segway will supply a wide range of vehicles, from electric scooters to electric bikes, for Helbiz to distribute globally in the cities where it operates.
- This will allow Helbiz to reach the milestone of over 35,000 owned vehicles on the roads around the world during the first half of 2022.
- Yesterday, Helbiz announced an expanded partnership with Vmoto Soco