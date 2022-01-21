Echostar unit, OneWeb partner to provide LEO connectivity services across India
Jan. 21, 2022 8:53 AM ETSATSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Echostar's (NASDAQ:SATS) subsidiary Hughes Network Systems and OneWeb, a low Earth orbit satellite (NYSE:LEO) communications firm announce a 6-year distribution partner deal to provide LEO connectivity services across India.
- OneWeb will connect towns, villages, and local and regional municipalities in hardest-to-reach areas, playing a critical role in bridging the digital divide.
- "OneWeb's constellation will cover the length and breadth of India and bring secure solutions to enterprises, governments, telcos, airline companies and maritime customers. OneWeb will invest in setting up enabling infrastructure such as Gateways and PoPs in India," said Neil Masterson, CEO, OneWeb.
- The arrangement between OneWeb and Hughes Communications India, a JV between Hughes and Bharti Airtel follows the MOU signed by the companies in Sept. 2021.
- Hughes, through SATS, is a longstanding OneWeb shareholder.