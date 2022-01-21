Seadrill New Finance exits Chapter 11 after completing restructuring

Jan. 21, 2022

Capsa cranes and Seadrill drilling platform in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife

MikeMareen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Seadrill's (OTCPK:SDRLF) New Finance unit has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy after completing its pre-packaged restructuring, and will be renamed Paratus Energy Services.
  • The approval will see secured noteholders take over most of the equity in Seadrill New Finance, with Seadrill Ltd. retaining the remaining 35%, resulting in a separation of Seadrill New Finance and its subsidiaries, including the Seabras Sapura assets and SeaMex, from the consolidated Seadrill group.
  • The move is not expected to affect the recoveries existing shareholders will receive under the Seadrill Ltd. plan.
  • Seadrill New Finance filed a fast-tracked reorganization plan in Houston bankruptcy court on January 12.
