Coty gains after D.A. Davidson says a turnaround is taking hold
Jan. 21, 2022 8:54 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) trades higher after D.A. Davidson upgrades the retail stock to a Buy rating after having it slotted previously at Neutral.
- Analyst Linda Bolton Weiser thinks a turnaround at Coty is taking hold. She notes that Chief Transformation Officer Gordon von Bretten is placing more focus on attacking gross margin with commercial, supply chain, portfolio and material costs all on watch. "Coty's gross margin performance has been impressive, with a 190bp Y/Y increase in FY21, and a 480bp Y/Y increase in F1Q22," she highlights.
- D.A. Davidson assigns a price target of $11.50 to COTY to rep more than 30% upside potential.
- Shares of COTY are up 1.85% premarket to $8.80.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Coty has been at Buy or Strong Buy since early November.