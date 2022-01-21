Robotic Assistance Devices to deploy 2 SCOT security robots at major U.S. regional airport
Jan. 21, 2022 8:55 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) announced that a major U.S. regional airport is poised to deploy 2 SCOT security devices from its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices.
- This order is being facilitated by one of RAD’s highly renowned authorized dealers.
- "This client is planning to deploy one SCOT within their baggage claim area, and another curbside where travelers are picked up and dropped off," president Mark Folmer commented.
- SCOT (Security Control Observation Tower) stands 7’ tall and is capable of autonomously performing many of the tasks that a manned post would perform but at a fraction of the cost.