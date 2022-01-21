Goldman Sachs expands annual bonus pool by 40%-50%, reflecting record year

Jan. 21, 2022 8:58 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

  • After the investment banking industry saw record M&A activity in 2021, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pushes up its annual bonus pool for the best performing investment bankers by 40%-50%, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
  • Goldman (GS) CFO Denis Coleman said earlier this week that the bank is "committed to rewarding top talent in a competitive labor environment" after the bank's compensation costs took the Street by surprise.
  • Last year, global M&A deals reached the highest level since 2008, Willis Towers Watson said.
  • Goldman took the No. 1 spot in advising on M&A for the fifth year in a row and holds the top spot for listings advisers, with 6.7% of IPO market share.
