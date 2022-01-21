Ecolab to raise life sciences offerings prices by 12%
Jan. 21, 2022 9:03 AM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) said it will implement a 12% price increase for all Life Sciences division offerings, effective Feb. 1.
- The decision was due to ongoing global supply chain disruptions and cost increases, including those for raw materials, logistics and labor.
- "The extraordinary increase in cost pressures and often challenging availability of key raw materials has made it necessary for us to raise prices to continue providing leading programs and advanced expertise," said Surachet Tanwongsval, vice president and general manager, Global Life Sciences.
- The company noted that the announcement does not apply to current Purolite customers. In October, 2021 Ecolab said it was acquiring Purolite in a ~$3.7B cash deal.
- ECL -4.54% premarket to $203.50