Webster Financial upped to Strong Buy after better-than-expected Q4 results
Jan. 21, 2022 9:11 AM ETWebster Financial Corporation (WBS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Raymond James analyst William Wallace upgrades regional bank Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to a Strong Buy following strong Q4 results that highlight loan growth momentum.
- Q4 EPS of $1.20 tops the $1.02 consensus and compares with $1.03 in the third quarter. The analyst estimates operating EPS to be $1.31 vs. the $1.07 consensus.
- If interest rates rise as expected, "every 25-bp hike above our model should add roughly $0.18 in annual EPS," the note says.
- The bank's loan growth of 4.1% in Q4, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, are led by commercial and residential, which together increase 5.0%. Deposits fell 0.6% in Q4. "Guidance of 8-10% annual loan growth on a combined basis seems increasingly attainable as Webster continues to demonstrate strong results," Wallace notes.
- Moreover, "We continued to generate robust loan growth, we were successful in deploying the meaningful liquidity our deposit growth generated, and measures of asset quality remained exceptionally strong," says Executive Vice President and CFO Glenn Maclnnes.
- Still, Raymond James' Strong Buy rating disagrees with the Hold Quant Rating but agrees with the Buy Wall Street Analyst rating (5 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 2 Hold)
- Earlier, Webster Financial revenue of $316.92M beats the consensus by $10.05M.