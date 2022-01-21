Chevron, Total exit Myanmar over human rights abuses

  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Total (NYSE:TTE) announced Friday that they will end operations in Myanmar over rampant human rights abuses, following the military overthrow of the elected government early last year.
  • The oil and gas sector remains one of the government's primary funding sources, and the Total-operated Yadana gas field accounts for the majority of the governments ~$750m annual take.
  • Total will exit the project and country without compensation, as will partner Chevron; however, it remains to be seen whether a Thai partner in the field, PTT Exploration, will sustain production following exit of its global peers.
  • The Yadana field produces ~8bcm per year, or around 130kb/d oil equivalent; Total's share is 31% or ~40kboe/d, while Chevron owns 28% of the field or 36kboe/d; Total produces ~2.8mboe/d across the company, while Chevron produces ~3.0mboe/d worldwide.
  • With an energy crisis ongoing in Europe and much of Asia, analysts will be watching to see if Thailand's PTT and / or the local Myanmar oil and gas company can keep this source of supply online.
