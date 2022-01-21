NextMart buys controlling interest in Emco Oilfield Services
Jan. 21, 2022 9:14 AM ETNextMart, Inc. (NXMR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NextMart (OTCPK:NXMR) has acquired controlling interest in Emco Oilfield Services.
- Emco is a New Mexico limited liability company, based out of Carlsbad, New Mexico. It provides various oilfield services, including salt water and fresh water hauling, hydrovac services, pressure control and flowback, solids control, drilling cuttings removal and disposal, oilfield construction, tank/pit cleaning, rig and tank steam cleaning, hotshot delivery, winch truck heavy hauling, and frac tank rentals.
- The business has generated top line revenue of over $45M since 2018 and counts major oil companies such as Conoco Phillips, Chevron and Exxon Mobile's subsidiary, XTO, among its clients.
- NextMart CEO William Bouyea commented, "We are excited to announce that we have acquired Emco. We feel this is a perfect fit for the direction of where we want our core business focus to develop. Emco has been in operation since early 2018 and has already made a significant impact in the Permian Basin. Emco will be our flagship business."