Summa Silver announces $6M brokered private placement

Jan. 21, 2022 9:14 AM ETSumma Silver Corp. (SSVRF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Summa Silver (OTCQB:SSVRF) has announced a brokered private placement offering of Units of the Co. at a price of $0.90/Unit for gross proceeds of up to $6M.
  • Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Co. and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant.
  • Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.20/warrant share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.
  • The Company has granted to the Agents an option, to sell up to an additional 15% of the offered Units at a price of $0.90/Unit.
  • Net proceeds are expected to be used for exploration, corporate development, and general working capital purposes.
  • Closing is expected to occur on or about Feb. 10, 2022.
