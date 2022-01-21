Real Brokerage acquires title company in $8.23M cash
Jan. 21, 2022 9:22 AM ETThe Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) says it has completed the acquisition of Expetitle in a $8.232M all-cash deal.
- Expetitle is a multi-state title company that delivers fully digital and hybrid closings in real estate through its mobile app. This will allow Real Brokerage to provide search-to-close experience for homebuyers and realtors.
- Real's Founder and CEO Tamir Poleg says "Expetitle's innovative approach to title and closing is synergetic with Real's mission to improve both the agent and consumer experience in the real estate industry."
- In connection with the transaction, Real also granted an aggregate of 700,000 incentive stock options and an aggregate of 1.1M restricted share units. The options will vest quarterly over 3 years and are exercisable for a period of 3 years at $3.60 per share.