Unprofitable and unworthy? Teladoc, Pinterest, Plug Power down sharply as Goldman Sachs' non-profitable tech index dries up

Stressed businessman feeling desperate on crisis stock market, investment concept.

Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Goldman Sachs created a non-profitable tech index last year that consisted of a number of high-flying tech stocks, such as Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), but as the Federal Reserve shifts from easing to tightening, with some forecasting more than four rate hikes this year, these stocks have suffered significantly over the past six months.
  • And some investors, including fund manager Jeremy Grantham, believe there is significantly more downside to come.
  • The full index, which can be viewed here, has drastically underperformed other indexes since mid-October, including the S&P 500, Russell 2000 and the 10 largest names in the S&P 500, cap-weighted.
  • Plug Power (PLUG) has the largest weighting in the index, accounting for 11.8%, while Pinterest (PINS) came in fourth, at 4.3% and Teladoc (TDOC), the sixth-largest, at 3.5% of the index.
  • Over the past six months, Plug Power shares have fallen 23%, while Pinterest has been cut in half, down nearly 56%. Teladoc, a Cathie Wood favorite, has declined slightly more than 50%.
  • It's not just the aforementioned names in the index that have suffered in recent months. The other stocks that round out the top 10: Nio (NYSE:NIO), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) have all seen double-digit declines, led by Peloton's 80% drop, which caused it to be kicked out of the NASDAQ-100 index earlier this month.
  • Peloton (PTON), which has been plagued by slowing demand and recalls for its connected fitness products, reported preliminary fourth-quarter results last night after CNBC reported earlier in the day that it was temporarily halting production of its bikes and treadmills due to slowing demand.
