Live Current and Evasyst sign merger agreement

Jan. 21, 2022 9:25 AM ETLive Current Media Inc. (LIVC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Live Current Media (OTCQB:LIVC) has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Evasyst, of San Diego together with the Co.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Evasyst Acquisition, formed for the purpose of completing the merger.
  • Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, requires to close audited financials of Kast for the years 2020 and 2021 being made available to Live Current and Live Current raising a minimum of $1.5M dollars in working capital.
  • "The combination of mobile gaming and video streaming through this merger presents our shareholders with a unique opportunity to participate in two massive and rapidly growing industries under the roof of one company." said Live Current CEO David Jeffs.
