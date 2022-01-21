Velocity Financial sees 46% growth in Q4 loan production, schedules Q4 release
Jan. 21, 2022 9:25 AM ETVelocity Financial, Inc. (VEL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) indicates its Q4 preliminary financial and operational estimates wherein loan production is expected to be ~$497.8M (+46% Q/Q) in unpaid principal balance (UPB), largest volume of originations in a single quarter.
- Net income is expected to be in the range of $8.2 and $8.6M and non-GAAP core net income is seen between $9.8 and $10.3M; diluted EPS and non-GAAP core diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.24 and $0.25 and $0.29 and $0.30, respectively.
- As of Dec.31, total loans held for investment are expected to total ~$2.5B in UPB, increase from $2.3B as of Sep.30.
- Nonperforming loans are expected to range between 10.3% and 10.8% of total loans as of Dec.31 compared to 12.7% as of Sep.30.
- The company expects to report stockholders’ equity between $344.3 and $344.7M as of Dec.31.
- Earnings are scheduled to release Q4 results on Mar.10, 2022 after market close.