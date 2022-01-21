Top Ships gets delivery of VLCC, sells two product tankers for $17.5M

Jan. 21, 2022 9:26 AM ETTop Ships Inc. (TOPS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) +2.2% pre-market after taking delivery of the very high-specification, scrubber-fitted, 300K dwt newbuilding VLCC M/T Julius Caesar from Hyundai Heavy Industries, and agrees to sell two MR product tankers for $17.5M after debt repayment.
  • TOP Ships estimates the revenue backlog generated by the Julius Caesar at $68.8M, including $12.5M for 2022 alone.
  • The company says it drew down $54M from its secured credit facility with a major international financier, and has bareboat chartered back the vessel for eight years.
  • TOP Ships also has in place a facility with the same financier with substantially similar terms for the M/T Legio X Equestris, which is expected to be delivered during Q1.
