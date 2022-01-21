UCB says second late-stage psoriatic arthritis trial for bimekizumab met main goal
Jan. 21, 2022 9:26 AM ETUCB SA (UCBJY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Announcing positive topline results for the company’s second Phase 3 study for bimekizumab in active psoriatic arthritis, UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJY) said that the BE COMPLETE trial met its primary endpoint with statistical significance.
- In the 400-subject study, “significantly more patients” who received the experimental therapy showed 50% or greater improvement in signs and symptoms of the disease from baseline compared to a placebo, the company said, referring to the primary endpoint.
- The randomized and double-blind trial also achieved all ranked secondary endpoints. There were no new safety findings for bimekizumab, and the drug’s safety profile was found to be consistent with those in prior studies, according to the company.
- UCB (OTCPK:UCBJY) targets Q3 2022 to submit regulatory filings for bimekizumab in psoriatic arthritis in the U.S. and EU.
- In November, the company disclosed positive topline data for the drug from its Phase 3 BE OPTIMAL study for psoriatic arthritis.